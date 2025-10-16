Home Ministry destroys 4,667 sex toys worth RM146,000

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has disposed of 4,667 units of sex toys weighing 5.5 tonnes with an estimated value of RM146,000 that were confiscated across Selangor.

The Enforcement and Control Division (PK KDN) carried out the destruction following court orders issued between July 2023 and June 2024.

The prohibited items were forfeited through court decisions under Section 19(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984.

The disposal process was conducted in accordance with the Management Guidelines for Case/Detention/Exhibit Item Disposal issued by PK KDN, ensuring all sex toys were completely destroyed and rendered non-functional.

The Enforcement and Control Division emphasised its commitment to strictly enforcing laws against materials or publications that undermine public morality, peace, and Malaysia’s sociocultural values.

KDN stressed that such activities are not only immoral but can negatively impact societal values and norms.

The ministry warned it will continue taking stern action against any party involved in printing, importing, producing, publishing, selling, or distributing prohibited publications that harm morality, national security, or public interest.

KDN has called on the public to assist these efforts by reporting information related to undesirable publications through:

Hotline: 03-8000 8000 / 03-8889 3909

Email: aduanpk@moha.gov.my

Official website: www.moha.gov.my