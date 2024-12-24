Homestay manager loses over RM60,000 in bitcoin investment scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A homestay manager lost RM62,214.59 after falling victim to an online bitcoin investment scam.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 30-year-old victim joined a Telegram group, ‘XRP Community Malaysia,’ on Dec 19, which promoted bitcoin investments using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The victim, from Chendering, contacted the suspect via WhatsApp for more details and was instructed to make two transactions totalling RM62,214.59 through the Trust Wallet app.

He was also given a QR code to scan for alleged AI investment verification.

“After scanning the code, the victim discovered his bitcoin had been transferred to an unknown account. Attempts to contact the suspect failed, prompting him to lodge a police report last Friday,” Azli said in a statement today.

“The victim had used his mother’s savings for the investment,” Azli said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public to be cautious of unverified investment schemes.