PETALING JAYA: A man believed to be mentally ill was rescued by alert hospital staff after he had climbed onto the roof of a taxi along the Federal Highway, recently.

In a TikTok video posted by user Zulfadhlulhadi, yesterday, the man who was dressed in patient attire and wearing a hospital wristband was first spotted standing atop a taxi surrounded by hospital personnel.

In the 25-second clip, one of the hospital staff managed to climb onto the roof and restrain the man’s arms, before other hospital staff were able to bring him down safely.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood told New Straits Times that the man is currently at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

“I’m unable to confirm if he is a patient at UMMC, but according to the latest information I have, he is currently there,“ he was quoted as saying.

Many netizens praised the UMMC staff for their immediate and calm actions in subduing the man safely.

In addition to praising medical assistants in general, TikTok user Yop Bongsu, also praised health personnel stationed at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta (HBUK).

“They’re highly skilled in managing both emergency and psychiatric cases.

“At HBUK, patients follow their instructions without hesitation,“ he said.

TikTok user Thedarkswan said it was amazing that the MA (medical assistant) ensured that the man did not fall when bringing him down even though he fell down when getting down from the vehicle.