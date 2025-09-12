Housewife fined RM10,000 for defamatory Facebook post against Sabah Governor

KOTA KINABALU: A housewife was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court today after pleading guilty to making a false and defamatory Facebook post about the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri.

Asmaziah Sedek, 32, faced the charge for knowingly creating and transmitting false communication through her Facebook account “Ash Qiey” on July 29 at 9.21 pm.

The post concerned the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir and was made with the intent to annoy others.

Judge Marlina Ibrahim handed down the sentence, which includes two months imprisonment in default of payment.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

This section carries a maximum penalty of RM500,000 fine or one year imprisonment, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugenie Meredith Gilbert prosecuted the case.

Asmaziah was unrepresented during the court proceedings. – Bernama