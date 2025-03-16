Housewife loses over RM50,000 to online job scam

CHUKAI: A housewife lost RM50,550 after being deceived by an online job scam, Kemaman district police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said.

He added that the housewife, 47, saw a part-time job offer on Instagram on March 3 and contacted a suspect, also a woman, on Whatsapp to get further details.

“The victim was given an assignment to make several payments for hotel bookings online of different values and was promised commission between four to 10 per cent.

“She in turn made 24 transactions totalling RM50,500 between March 5 to 14,” he said in a statement today.

The victim then realised she was scammed when she did not receive any of the promised commissions, and lodged a police report at the Chukai police station in Kemaman yesterday afternoon, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.