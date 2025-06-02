Housewife sentenced to six years jail for abusing two-year-old girl

KOTA BHARU: A housewife was sentenced to six years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for abusing her friend’s two-year-old daughter, causing physical injury.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah sentenced Nur Intan Baiduri Hassim, 34, after she pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered the jail sentence to take effect on Nov 19, 2023.

The court also ordered the mother of four to undergo community service for an aggregate of 50 hours and be placed on a good behaviour bond with RM3,000 collateral with one surety while Zulkifli also advised the woman not to repeat the same mistake.

“This case is serious because it involves an innocent child and the first accused has already been sentenced to eight years in jail,“ he said.

Nur Intan Baiduri is the second accused while the first accused, Norhaslina Hassim, was sentenced to eight years’ jail.

According to the charges, the woman, as the person who had custody of a two-year-old girl allegedly abused the child, causing physical injury.

The accused allegedly committed the offence at a house in Taman Jintan Gemilang, Pangkal Changgong, Machang between Oct 27, 2023 and Nov 19, 2023.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad sought a commensurate sentence considering the injuries sustained by the child.

National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Shaharuddin Mohamed, representing the woman, appealed for a lenient sentence on the grounds that her client was facing financial difficulties and has four young children to take care after separating from her husband.