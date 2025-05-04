Humanitarian mission: Mohamad arrives safely in Myanmar

NAY PYI TAW (Myanmar): Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan arrived in Myanmar today to lead a humanitarian mission following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

The aircraft carrying Mohamad and his delegation landed safely at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport at approximately 9:30 am local time.

He was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Myanmar, Ko Ko Kyaw.

Upon arrival, Mohamad, together with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), handed over the ASEAN Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) supplies to Myanmar’s Department of Disaster Management.

DELSA is an initiative under the AHA Centre that provides emergency logistics support to ASEAN member states affected by disasters.

It facilitates the pre-positioning and rapid delivery of essential relief items such as food, medicine, and emergency equipment.

During the visit, Mohamad and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa—who is co-leading the humanitarian mission—are scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Than Shwe in the capital.

The humanitarian mission reflects regional solidarity and support for the people of Myanmar, as agreed upon during the ASEAN Emergency Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Myanmar-Thailand earthquake, chaired by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, via video conference on March 30.

In a statement issued on Friday, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the mission embodies ASEAN’s united and people-centred approach in responding to regional humanitarian crises.

“Malaysia remains committed to working closely with all ASEAN member states, the AHA Centre, and humanitarian partners to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in Myanmar—particularly in the hardest-hit regions of Sagaing and Mandalay,” the statement said.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, severely affecting Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw, as well as neighbouring Thailand.

As of Friday, the death toll in Myanmar had risen to 3,145, with 4,589 injured and 221 still reported missing.