Husband remanded for seven days over Kg Sekolah Juru double murder

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man has been remanded for seven days after his wife and daughter were found dead in a house in Kampung Sekolah Juru last night.

Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed to Bernama this morning that the remand order was obtained to facilitate a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, the media reported that the two victims, aged 51 and 11, were believed to have been murdered.

It is understood that the body of the woman was found in the ground-floor kitchen, while her daughter’s was found upstairs.

Azizee said they were discovered by the woman’s husband when he returned home at around 7.30 pm.

The bodies have been taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem examination. – Bernama