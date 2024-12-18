KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 67 illegal immigrants and three Malaysians were detained during Ops Gegar at an entertainment centre at the Seri Edaran Light Industrial Park, Kepong, here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the 67 illegal immigrants - 57 women and 10 men - comprised 46 Thai nationals, eight Bangladeshis, five Laotians, four Vietnamese, two Myanmar nationals, and one each from China and India.

He said the three locals, two women and one man, were also taken into custody during the operation, which began at 11.30 pm.

“All foreign nationals detained were found to have committed offences under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“Initial investigations found that these foreigners entered the country as tourists using social visit passes but have misused the passes,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohammed Saupee said the three locals detained are suspected of committing offences under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He added that the detained illegals, aged between 25 and 50, had been taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot.