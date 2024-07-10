Immigration officer charged with 10 counts of corruption involving RM55,150

JOHOR BAHRU: An Immigration officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 10 charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM55,150.

Mohd Edisahril Mohd Noor, 41, was charged with accepting bribes of between RM3,000 and RM10,000 which were deposited into a company account belonging to his wife at a bank in Bandar Baru Uda here between Nov 4, 2023, and Feb 23 this year.

The bribes amounting to RM55,150 were alleged to be gratification to the accused to facilitate the entry of Indonesians into Malaysia.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Mohd Edisahril who is a Grade KP22 Immigration Officer at the Sultan Iskandar Building Immigration Office (BSI) here also pleaded not guilty to 10 alternative charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code with obtaining valuable things without consideration from a person concerned with his official duty.

He was charged with committing the offence at the same location and date.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety for all charges. He was also ordered to report himself at the Johor MACC office once a month and to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Nov 10 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC senior director (Legal and Prosecution) Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin while lawyer Mohd Shahrullah Khan Nawab Zadah Khan represented the accused.