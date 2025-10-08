Impartiality of party Disciplinary Board questioned

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has urged the party to revamp its Disciplinary Board, claiming that conflicts of interest among members could compromise the integrity of ongoing proceedings.

He questioned the impartiality of the panel chaired by Datuk Mohammed Radzi Abdul Manan, who is father-in-law of Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and father of Supreme Council member Datuk Nolee Ashilin.

“I have stated my answers and position clearly. I am prepared to face a fair and just disciplinary process regarding the charges brought against me.

“However, I believe some members of the Disciplinary Board may have personal interests or connections that conflict with the party’s broader interests,” the Machang MP said.

He stressed that his request is not an attempt to dodge accountability, but to ensure the process remains transparent and credible to members and the public.

“There is a risk that the proceedings and their reporting may be influenced by individuals with personal ties to those involved.

“That is why I have asked for certain board members to be replaced. I am not running away from the process. I am simply asking for the hearing to be postponed until a new composition is formed.”

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal claimed that other affected individuals supported his call for changes, saying it would preserve grassroots confidence in the party’s disciplinary mechanism.

He also clarified that his case differs from that of fellow Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, noting that it is unrelated to the statutory declarations

linked to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“There are two issues raised in my case, both being internal matters. One involves party elections and the other concerns matters affecting the image and dignity of the party. I have never taken these issues outside the party.”