Improved entry permit process for Malaysian spouses from Sept 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the improved entry permit process for Malaysian spouses will begin on Sept 1, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the implementation of the improved process would involve applications received from 2024 onward.

“Based on our records, the backlog of applications reported from 2014 to 2023 is 17,411, the final backlog in 2024 is 14,472, and the current year’s backlog before February this year is 11,723 applications.

“Improvements to the process will not have any implications on existing applications since applications received before 2024 will be resolved by June 2025,” he said during Question Time.

Shamsul Anuar said this in reply to Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong, who wanted to know to what extent the government sees the implications of the backlog of entry permit applications for Malaysian spouses and whether the process improvements apply only to new applications.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said that among the improvements that had been agreed upon was the requirement of a three-year marriage period by using a social visit pass for one year before being eligible to submit an entry permit application, with special consideration to be given for applications from wives of Malaysian citizens.

For applications from husbands of Malaysian citizens, he said it will require a five-year marriage period before the applicant is eligible to submit an entry permit application, and the application would be assessed using a points system.

“The application processing period has also been accelerated to six months compared to the previous period,” he said, adding that the Home Ministry would also conduct an engagement session with the Sabah and Sarawak governments regarding the implementation of the improvements.