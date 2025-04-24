SEPANG: Appropriate action will be taken over the error in the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Examination Results Analysis Report, which was distributed today, once the full report on the matter is received.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said that Ministry of Education (MOE) secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive report on the incident.

“When we design the flag, it must be done correctly and with a full understanding of its essence. Issues arise when we attempt it without truly grasping the spirit it represents,” he told reporters during a roundtable session on the national good governance agenda, here, today.

Also present at the session were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Shamsul Azri stressed that the design of the national flag should be crafted manually and reflect a deep personal understanding, rather than relying entirely on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“Why use AI? It is our national flag, make it yourself. Even when using AI, the results can be inaccurate. Sometimes the stripes appear wider in the middle, and that’s just not right. Love our flag, love our country,” he said.

He emphasised that any design involving national symbols must be handled with greater care.

“Anything we produce for public release, especially for media use, must go through a thorough review. Mistakes like these should never happen,” he said.

He added that, while there are official guidelines for the use of the Jalur Gemilang, a lack of awareness or complacency often leads to such errors.

Earlier, the MOE was reported to be conducting a detailed investigation into the error, involving the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the SPM Examination Results Analysis Report.

Following this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that there will be no double standards in the matter involving the incomplete or inaccurate display of the national flag, and that investigations will be carried out against all parties involved.

Anwar also stressed that all material involving national symbols or the sensitivities of the people must not rely solely on AI, but instead be subjected to thorough human inspection.