SHAH ALAM: The 25 per cent increase in the federal government’s capitation grant will significantly improve public services in Selangor, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He added that the RM109 million boost, bringing the total to RM548 million, underscores the federal government’s commitment to fair resource distribution and better infrastructure.

The new grant rate will take effect in 2026, with Amirudin noting that the additional funds will focus on improving road infrastructure and flood management.

“This funding will help tackle key issues, including flood mitigation projects, which we aim to implement as soon as possible,” he said.

Amirudin made these comments after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Wanita Berdaya Selangor and TalentCorp, to launch the Jelajah Wanita MyWIRA outreach programme. Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong was also in attendance.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the first revision of the capitation grant rate since 2002, reflecting the MADANI Government’s commitment to support state governments in enhancing services for their citizens.