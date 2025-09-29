Independent panel appointed to review Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion report

SHAH ALAM: Eight individuals have been appointed to the Independent Committee to review the investigation report on the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

The committee is chaired by Dr Khamarrul Azahari Razak, senior research fellow of the Disaster Preparedness and Prevention Centre at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the appointment was approved by the State Executive Council Meeting and takes effect immediately.

Other committee members include IKRAM Works Sdn Bhd director Datuk Mohd Taufik Haron and Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Zahirasri Mohd Tohir.

Geo Mag Engineering managing director Dr Moahamad Anuri Ghazali and The Institution of Engineers representative Muhamad Her Jantan complete the technical expertise.

Malaysian Institute of Planners vice-president TPr Abdul Hamid Akub and UGEO Solutions senior geophysicist Juzaili Azmi bring additional professional perspectives.

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health special tasks manager Shahronizam Noordin rounds out the eight-member panel.

Mohd Najwan, who also chairs the State Disaster Management Committee, said the committee reflects the state government’s commitment to transparency and public safety.

He stated that the independent committee has been given two months to investigate and present a full report to the state government.

“The main objectives include probing the actual cause, reviewing SOP compliance and proposing preventive measures,“ he said during the appointment letters ceremony.

The state government will facilitate the committee’s access to information for independent and transparent investigations.

Mohd Najwan emphasized this approach would “put a stop to all kinds of speculation and finger-pointing regarding the cause of the incident.”

The state government takes the April 1 gas pipeline fire and explosion incident seriously, prioritizing resident safety and well-being.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had earlier announced the panel would review technical reports from police, fire department and DOSH investigations.

The committee comprises specialists with qualifications in various fields including slopes, hills and the oil and gas sector. – Bernama