Indonesian couple arrested in garden shed murder probe

SIBU: Police arrested an Indonesian couple as suspects in the murder of a man at a garden shed on Jalan Rantau Panjang here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said they received a report regarding the discovery of a man spattered in blood and unconscious at 5.17 pm yesterday and the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The victim, believed to be in his 30s, did not have any valid travel documents,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that acting on information, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sibu district police headquarters arrested the married couple at about 9.50 pm on the same day along Jalan Teku-Pasai Siong.

The two suspects, who are in their 30s and without valid travel documents, have been remanded for seven days until July 1 to assist in the investigation.

“Police also seized several items believed to be related to the incident. The motive for the murder is still under investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Zulkipli urged anyone with information related to the case to contact investigating officer ASP Mingat Bakil at 019-8867978 or any nearby police station.