Indonesian man charged with murder of countryman in Sibu

SIBU: An Indonesian national was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today over the alleged murder of his countryman at a garden shed on Jalan Rantau Panjang last month. Heriadi, 39, did not enter a plea when the charge was read before Magistrate Romario Jonoi.

The accused is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for causing the death of Andi on June 22 around 7 pm. If convicted, he faces either the mandatory death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 cane strokes. Deputy Public Prosecutor Aiman Zarith Zahrullail led the prosecution, while Heriadi was unrepresented. The court scheduled the next mention for August 29.

In a separate case, Heriadi and his wife, Keti, 36, were jointly charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for entering Malaysia without valid travel documents. The alleged offence occurred on June 23 around 9.50 pm along Jalan Teku Pasai-Siong. The charge carries a maximum fine of RM10,000, up to five years’ imprisonment, or both, with possible whipping under Section 6(3). No plea was recorded, and the court set July 17 for mention. - Bernama