Influencer ‘CEO Batu’ pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charge

KUALA LUMPUR: A social media influencer known as “CEO Batu” pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court today to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Muhamad Iqbal Muhamad, 22, faces charges under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for an alleged incident on May 16 in Sunway Batu Caves.

The charge states that the accused committed non-physical sexual assault on the victim, who was 13 years and 10 months old at the time.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of RM20,000, or both.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin granted bail at RM6,000 with one surety and ordered the accused not to disturb the victim.

He must also report monthly to a nearby police station until the case concludes. The next court mention is scheduled for August 14.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzie led the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Anif Rafih represented Muhamad Iqbal. - Bernama