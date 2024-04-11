Influx of foreigners: Police closely monitoring Sg Buloh, Kuala Selangor and Ampang

KUALA LANGAT: Selangor Police are closely monitoring Sungai Buloh, Kuala Selangor and Ampang due to the high concentration of foreign nationals in these locations, which has raised concerns among residents.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they are also working closely with the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) to ensure that the presence of foreign nationals in these areas, as well as other districts in the state, remains under control and public order is maintained.

“We are in the process of conducting operations in areas identified as having an influx of foreign nationals, whose presence we are concerned about.

“We are now working closely with the Immigration Department and there will be several operations carried out in these areas,” he said when met after the Kuala Langat District Police Chief handover-of-duties ceremony, here today.

Recently, the media reported that residents in Pandan Mewah, Ampang, expressed concerns over the large number of foreign nationals in the area, fearing it could lead to various issues, including crime.

Earlier, Hussein witnessed the handover-of-duties of the Kuala Langat District Police Chief role to DSP Mohd Sufian Amin, who will be in acting position, replacing ACP Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh, who has been appointed as Assistant Director of D7 (Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division) at the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Commenting on police preparations for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), which is expected to arrive earlier this year, Hussein said they are in a state of readiness in terms of personnel and resources.

“Recently, the state government has provided fully equipped tents, and for Selangor, we are prepared for any possibilities this coming monsoon, be it floods or landslides,” he said.