INFRA hosts international training for Timor-Leste officials on rural development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute for Rural Advancement has commenced an international training programme for community leaders and government officials from Timor-Leste.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the programme’s start today through a Facebook post.

He revealed that 10 participants from Timor-Leste are attending the six-day training titled Course on Empowering Community Leaders Towards Sustainable Rural Development.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister, stated that this training initiative follows his official visit to Timor-Leste in August last year.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that the officials will attend lectures covering national policy and administrative structures.

They will also participate in sessions focused on community, youth and women’s development throughout their training.

The programme includes visits to Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions and rural homestay locations.

Participants will additionally engage in cultural exchanges and village handicraft activities during their stay.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that this initiative proves Malaysia’s experience in rural development continues to serve as a regional reference.

He added that this collaboration further strengthens the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

The Deputy Prime Minister described the programme as a symbol of cooperation between two regional countries.

He noted that it shows Malaysia’s rural development model is recognised and used as a reference by its neighbour.

Ahmad Zahid expressed his gratitude to INFRA for implementing the programme with full commitment and dedication.

He concluded by praying that the knowledge-sharing would bring significant benefits to all participants.

The Minister expressed hope that this initiative would open new avenues for cooperation towards more sustainable rural progress.

Ahmad Zahid added his belief that this training marks only the beginning of more regional initiatives for shared prosperity. – Bernama