Intellectual Property applications in Melaka on the rise

ALOR GAJAH: A total of 1,695 Intellectual Property (IP) applications for the state of Melaka were received by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) for the year 2024.

MyIPO Director-General Kamal Kormin said this is a positive indicator, given that in 2023 the number of applications received was 1,352 across five categories.

“Trademark applications were the highest with 975 applications, followed by Copyright with 652 applications, while Patents recorded 53 applications,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Santuni MADANI Programme at Kampung Sungai Jerneh, Lubok China here last night, which was also attended by MyIPO Central Region director Khairul Zaman Mustafa Kamal and State Executive Councillor for Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport, Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

However, he said, applications for Industrial Designs saw a slight decrease to 15 applications compared to 26 in 2023.

He said that although the number of applications reflects positive growth, it remains low among rural communities who often produce high-potential products.

Meanwhile, he said Melaka is still evaluating several potential products to be included in the list of Geographical Indications.

To date, nine products have been listed under Melaka’s Geographical Indications, namely Songket Melaka (in 2011), while Beca Berhias Melaka, Asam Pedas Melaka, Dodol Melaka, Gula Melaka, Belacan Melaka, Cencalok, Kasut Manik and Kebaya Nyonya Melaka were listed in 2015.