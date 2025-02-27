KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on a viral video inciting Malaysians to oppose the law enforcement body uploaded on social media recently.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they received a report from the public about the video on Tuesday.

“The Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) is now handling the investigation,” he said when contacted today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505(C) of the Penal Code, which relates to making statements intending to incite any group or race.

“In addition, investigations are also being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network services,“ he added.

A Bernama check on TikTok revealed that the 29-second video was uploaded by the account holder @strangewizard999.

In the video, a male individual believed to be abroad is seen urging Malaysians to attack the police and act aggressively towards law enforcement officers.