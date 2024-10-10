Iskandar Puteri factories’ explosion and fire injures three foreign worker

PETALING JAYA: Three foreign workers suffered first degree burns and serious injuries following an explosion and subsequent fire which broke out at four factories, including a chemical storage warehouse, in the SILC industrial park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The trio, comprising male Bangladeshi workers managed to escape the flames which reportedly began around 11.30am, today.

The injured men all of whom suffered burn injuries covering 30 per cent of their bodies were immediately rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment.

The fire at the SILC Industrial Area which involved four warehouses was finally fully brought under control around 1.34 this afternoon, said Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy directorAssistant Fire Commissioner Muhammad Al-Mustakin Abdul Hady.

The affected facilities included a logistics factory and a paint thinner storage facility.

He said the fire had so far caused 80 percent damage for three warehouses while another suffered 10 percent damage.

The results of the initial investigation, he said, found that the fire did not originate from a chemical storage warehouse that had thinner.

“These four warehouses are storage warehouses owned by three different companies and we found that the fire did not start from the warehouse that stores thinner.

“However, we will leave it to the forensics to carry out a full investigation,“ he told Bernama at a press conference at the scene of the incident here today.

Al-Mustakin added that his team continues to monitor the scene to ensure there was no risk of the fire reigniting.