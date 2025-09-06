Iskandar Puteri police issue 24 summonses, seize 13 bikes in anti-racing op

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police issued 24 traffic summonses for various road offences and seized 13 motorcycles during an anti-illegal racing operation conducted early this morning.

The operation, named Op Samseng Jalanan, targeted the Nusajaya Highway, the Second Link Highway towards Tuas, and the Kangkar Pulai area.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan confirmed that 20 motorcycles were inspected during the operation.

Summonses were issued to riders and pillion passengers aged between 15 and 28 years old.

Three individuals aged between 18 and 20 were detained for further investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Their vehicles were impounded under Section 64 of the same Act for legal proceedings.

Detected violations included illegal vehicle structure modifications, particularly exhaust systems, and fancy registration numbers.

Other offences included driving without a valid licence, missing side mirrors, and operating vehicles without proper insurance coverage.

Kumarasan pledged a continued zero-tolerance approach against illegal street racing activities in the district.

He emphasized that such racing activities pose significant dangers to both participants and the general public.

The police operation aims to ensure road safety and maintain public order throughout Iskandar Puteri. – Bernama