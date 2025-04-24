Ismail Sabri continues giving statement at MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to continue the process of giving his statement to assist in the investigation into the corruption and money laundering case he is facing.

The vehicle carrying the ninth Prime Minister arrived at 11 am before entering the MACC headquarters.

This is the eighth time he is giving statements to MACC.

Last Tuesday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the recording session this time was about Ismail’s declaration of assets to the MACC according to Section 36 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.

The Bera MP is being investigated in connection with a corruption and money laundering case relating to the expenditure and acquisition of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his term of office from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated according to the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.