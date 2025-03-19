Ismail Sabri returns to MACC for further questioning

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob returned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today for further questioning in an ongoing corruption and money laundering investigation.

The Bera MP arrived at 9.57 am, marking his fifth appearance at the MACC headquarters to assist in the probe. He was initially scheduled to give his statement yesterday, but the session was postponed for unspecified reasons.

The investigation focuses on allegations of misappropriation involving the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from Aug 2021 to Nov 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On Monday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said new investigation files had been opened following fresh intelligence and findings, adding that there were still several matters requiring Ismail Sabri’s explanation.

Earlier, on March 3, Azam said the former prime minister was a suspect in the probe, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in various currencies and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars in a safe house during an MACC raid.