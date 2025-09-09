Ismail Sabri’s RM170 million seized cash forfeited to government

PUTRAJAYA: Nearly 170 million ringgit in cash seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and believed connected to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been officially forfeited to the government.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the forfeiture following Ismail Sabri’s decision not to contest the prosecution’s application.

“The funds are now legally owned by the government with transfer to the Consolidated Fund beginning today,“ Azam stated during a press conference.

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court learned yesterday that both Ismail Sabri and his former political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus would not challenge the forfeiture of more than 169 million ringgit.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed Judge Suzana Hussin that both respondents submitted a letter dated August 28 through their legal counsel stating their position.

Azam clarified that the public prosecutor has yet to decide whether any party will face criminal charges in connection with the case.

“The first step was to secure the forfeiture of the seized cash,“ he explained.

“I never said we will never charge him in court, I leave it to DPP to decide whether to charge him or not,“ Azam added regarding potential legal action against the former prime minister.

When pressed on timing, Azam stressed that MACC as an investigative body has no authority over the public prosecutor’s decisions or schedule.

“The DPP operates under the Attorney General and follows internal policies depending on case complexity,“ he noted.

MACC filed the forfeiture application on July 7 for over 169 million ringgit in cash allegedly belonging to Ismail Sabri but seized from Mohammad Anuar.

The application under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009 followed commission satisfaction that money kept by Mohammad Anuar belonged to Ismail Sabri and was linked to an offence under Section 36(2).

The seized currency includes 14,772,150 ringgit, 6,132,350 Singapore dollars, 1,461,400 US dollars, 3 million Swiss francs, 12,164,150 euros, 363 million yen, 50,250 British pounds, 44,600 New Zealand dollars, 34,750,000 UAE dirhams, and 352,850 Australian dollars.

MACC additionally seized 16kg of pure gold bullion worth approximately 7 million ringgit as part of the ongoing corruption and money laundering probe involving the Bera MP.

Raids revealing the cash and gold occurred at several premises including private residences and offices believed used as safe houses following investigations into four of Ismail Sabri’s senior aides detained in February. – Bernama