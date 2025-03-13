PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has confirmed that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will return tomorrow morning to continue providing his statement.

“Yes, he will be called in again at 9 am tomorrow,“ Azam said when contacted by the media today.

Earlier, the Bera MP arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.46 am and was seen leaving at 3.13 pm, after nearly five hours. He later made a brief statement that he would fully cooperate with authorities until the conclusion of the investigation.

On March 3, Azam Baki disclosed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in an ongoing corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house during a raid.

The cash, held in numerous currencies such as baht, riyal, pound sterling, won, euro, Swiss franc, and yuan, was seized alongside 16 kg of pure gold bars valued at nearly RM7 million.

Additionally, 13 bank accounts containing over RM2 million have been frozen as part of the probe.

The investigation focuses on funding sources and expenditures related to promotional and publicity activities during Ismail Sabri’s tenure.