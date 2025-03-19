PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid & Relief (MAHAR) has condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s barbaric military assault on Gaza, which has intentionally broken the ongoing ceasefire during the sacred month of Ramadan and done with the support of the current American administration.

“The deliberate timing of these attacks—targeting families observing iftar, bombing mosques during nightly prayers, obliterating entire families and residential blocks—exposes a calculated cruelty that defies all moral and religious boundaries.

“These strikes, which shattered a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered just weeks prior, have reignited a cycle of bloodshed and despair, leaving Gaza’s 2.3 million residents trapped in what survivors describe as a “killing box”,” said MAHAR advisor Nurul Izzah Anwar, in a statement, today.

According to reports, the renewed bombardment, which began on March 18, has killed over 326 Palestinians—including 65 children—inundated hospitals with 500 critically wounded civilians, and displaced 10,000 people now sheltering in scorched streets and UNRWA schools.

“Critical infrastructure lies in ruins: water pipelines, electricity grids, and 50 civilian structures reduced to rubble. Survivors recount harrowing scenes of worshippers buried under debris during Taraweeh prayers, while children search for parents in the wreckage of their homes.

“This is not war; it is a systematic erasure of Palestinian life, dignity, and memory,” she said.

Izzah also criticised the international community, especially America for its failure to hold Israel accountable for violating the ceasefire—a temporary respite that offered Gaza’s starving families fleeting hope—making the country complicit.

“The ceasefire collapse was triggered by Israel’s invasion of Rafah, a designated “safe zone” where displaced families were massacred in their tents.

“This aggression, coupled with the blockade of aid convoys, has left bakeries empty, hospitals without anesthesia, and newborns dying in incubators cut off from power.

“The Ramadan moon, once a symbol of unity, now illuminates mass graves,” she said.

Among the suggestions for immediate action posed by Mahar include:

The United Nations Security Council must enforce binding resolutions to halt all military operations, restore the ceasefire, and prosecute Israel for its war crimes under the Rome Statute. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League cannot remain passive while holy sites are desecrated and international law mocked.

ASEAN nations must break their silence, sanction Israel, and demand unrestricted access for humanitarian aid—including food, water, and emergency medical supplies—to prevent further starvation.

“The global silence in response to this sacrilege echoes the darkest chapters of history. We reject the dehumanising rhetoric that justifies Palestinian suffering as “collateral damage.”

“These are war crimes.

“These are crimes against humanity.

“We call on every individual, group and government to denounce this latest murderous spree and reinstate the efforts in securing peace by holding a genocidal rogue state accountable,” she added.