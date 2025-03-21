Jakim lodges police report over insults against Islam

KUALA KANGSAR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) today lodged a police report over insults against Islam posted by irresponsible parties on social media.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, said Jakim’s Corporate Communication Unit representatives filed the report at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters at about 8.30 am.

“Some posts contained elements of insult towards Islam, the Quran and Prophet Muhammad, causing unease, especially among Muslims.

“We are leaving it to the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to investigate and take necessary action,” he told reporters at a breaking of fast event held in conjunction with the MADANI Adopted Village programme at Al-Munariah Mosque, Kampung Menora today.

On March 16, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said any form of insult against religion, particularly Islam, must not be tolerated, and firm action should be taken to preserve national harmony.

Sirajuddin further said that Jakim reminded Muslims not to engage in provocation or retaliation over insults against Islam, as it would only prolong the issue.

He added that the department remains open to discussions with non-Muslims on matters that could affect racial and religious harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, he said 50 orphans from Rumah Kanak-Kanak Kuala Kangsar were feted at today’s event, where they received duit raya and daily essentials.

“This programme aims to share blessings and enliven Ramadan through activities that benefit all groups, including orphans,” he said.