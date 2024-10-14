Jalan Masjid India sinkhole report to be presented to Cabinet prior to public disclosure: Dr Zaliha

PETALING JAYA: The full report on the findings related to the August 23 sinkhole incident on Jalan Masjid India will be presented to the Cabinet prior to it being made public, said Federal Territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking at the Dewan Rakyat, today, Dr Zaliha said the report is currently in the final review stage by various agencies.

“The outcome of the full investigation into the sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India and surrounding areas is in its final review by various agencies, which is being coordinated by the incident commander, the Dang Wangi police chief, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL),“

She answered during the ministerial question and answer time session.

Additionally, she said the technical report containing the assessment of the geological and risk areas subsurface structure, involving the capital city’s central business district, will also be submitted to the Cabinet.

“The study will help identify other potential sinkhole risk areas,“ she said in response to a supplementary question from P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu), who had asked when will the government disclose the outcome of the full investigation.

Dr Zaliha further stressed that Jalan Masjid India remains safe for all types of activities upon considering the views of various experts and authorities.

On August 23, the sinkhole which appeared swallowed up Vijayaletchumy, 48, who had been walking down the street outside the Malayan Mansion when the incident occurred.

Despite a large-scale search operation for her in the aftermath of the incident, it was subsequently called off after nine days due to safety concerns.

A multi-agency investigation into the incident found that the incident occurred as a result of anthropogenic (human activity), weather and erosion of the embankment soil layer below the surface of the area involved.

