JD.com eyes Malaysia logistics expansion and local product imports

BEIJING: JD.com has expressed strong interest in expanding its business operations in Malaysia with particular focus on the logistics sector.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomed this intention during his meeting with the company’s top management in China.

He highlighted Malaysia’s strategic position as a potential regional logistics hub that could create numerous job opportunities for locals.

The Chinese e-commerce giant also plans to increase purchases of Malaysian products for marketing within China.

Anwar met with JD Logistics CEO and executive strategy member Hu Wei during his four-day working visit to China.

JD.com represents China’s largest e-commerce retailer serving over 580 million shoppers nationwide.

The technology-driven company operates China’s largest order fulfillment infrastructure enabling 90% of orders to ship same or next day.

Following the JD.com meeting Anwar held discussions with the China Semiconductor Industry Association leadership.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to becoming a major global semiconductor player through the National Semiconductor Strategy.

The CSIA serves as the umbrella organization for over 1,400 Chinese semiconductor companies.

Anwar emphasized the MADANI Government’s commitment to attracting quality investments and developing strategic sectors.

The business meeting included several Malaysian ministers representing investment trade industry transport and home affairs. – Bernama