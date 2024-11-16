Jernih TAPS project expected to be completed in May 2025

ALOR GAJAH: Construction of the RM234 million Jernih Riverside Water Reservoir (TAPS) project in Melaka which has been delayed due to technical problems is expected to be completed by May 2025, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) confirmed the assurance is based on the letter of undertaking signed on August 12 and the recovery plan of the contractors involved.

“Of course I’m not satisfied (the development of the project) which is quite late, that’s why I went to the field and called the contractor to present his recovery plan, how they are going to complete it since according to the contractor it will be completed in May next year.

“This project is very critical because other projects that will be implemented, are depending on TAPS, including the reservoir with a capacity of 14,000 million litres of raw water from Sungai Rembau which can support the people of Alor Gajah until 2030,“ he said.

He told reporters after visiting the TAPS Jernih project site here today in conjunction with the South Zone Squad PETRA Programme which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said based on the Amended Monitoring Work Programme Number 2, up to October 25, the actual progress was 60.52 per cent compared to the planned progress of 61.32 per cent with a delay of 43 days due to work and diversion of culvert construction, heavy rain and floods.

The Jernih TAPS construction project which started in 2022 is expected to solve the issue of limited raw water resources experienced in the district while also reducing Melaka’s dependence on raw water supply from Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

It involves the construction of a frontage station to divert raw water from Sungai Rembau and pump it through a five-kilometre pipe to the Jernih dam which could be a source of water supply storage for 90 days in the dry season.