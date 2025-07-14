JKM seeks next-of-kin for child found in Selangor suitcase

ALOR SETAR: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is urgently seeking the next-of-kin of a child discovered inside a suitcase in Selangor nearly six years ago.

The boy, named Mohd Naim Nizar, was found abandoned in front of a house in Sri Kembangan, Serdang, on February 23, 2019.

According to Natroh Ahmad, an officer at the Kota Setar Social Welfare Office, the infant was wrapped in a worn-out cloth with his umbilical cord still attached when discovered.

Initially cared for by a couple in Sungai Petani, he was later placed with another family in Kampung Selarong Lalang Kanan, Alor Setar, in March 2020.

JKM is now appealing for the child’s biological relatives to come forward to assist with his birth registration.

“They are required to contact the Kota Setar District Social Welfare Office immediately at 04-7202370,“ Natroh said. The documentation is crucial for his schooling and legal identity. - Bernama