KUCHING: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been instructed to open a few more relief centres (PPS) to accommodate victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights in Selangor.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said one of the PPS currently accommodating the victims is the Putra Heights Mosque.

“The victims at the mosque cannot stay there for a long period. So, we will discuss further, what we can do,” she told reporters after attending Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s Aidilfitri Open House here today.

She said that as of 11 am today, there were 484 victims registered by JKM and not all of them were at the PPS as some were still being treated in hospital.

“We have 16 male senior citizens, 18 female senior citizens, 149 male adults, 141 female adults, 68 male children, 67 female children and 21 babies, 16 of them girls. There are also four people with disabilities,” she said.

Nancy said a One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) truck has been mobilised to the PSS, ready to provide counselling services and psychological assistance to victims.

Meanwhile, she appealed to the public and organisations intending to donate in kind to the victims, to temporarily postpone their intention due to space constraints.

She said donors can contact JKM to discuss the appropriate form of assistance to be channelled.