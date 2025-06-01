TAMPIN: The Public Works Department (JKR) of Tampin in Negeri Sembilan has taken immediate steps to address the safety issue of road users on the Flyover heading towards Taman Sungai Gemas, KTMB Quarters, Taman Gemas Indah and Gemas Golf Resort.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he was taking proactive steps in speedily resolving emerging issues involving road users.

He also congratulated JKR Tampin for successfully resolving this issue after it was debated in the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in November.

“Driver safety is the responsibility of all parties, especially agencies under the ministry,“ he said via his Facebook post here today.

Nanta also expressed his appreciation to the Gemas assemblyman Ridzuan Ahmad for informing about JKR Tampin’s efforts regarding the installation of ‘water barriers’ and blinker lights in areas of low-lying roads for the safety of residents at night-time.

Ridzuan, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblyman, thanked JKR Tampin on his Facebook for being aware of the road issue on the flyover.

“We hope the problem of road subsidence, street lighting and landscaping (tree trimming) on the road shoulders can be resolved within three months,“ he said.