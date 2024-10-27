JMFR 2024 strengthens community ties, promotes healthy lifestyle - Fadillah

MANJUNG: The Janamanjung Fellowship Ride (JMFR) 2024, organised by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), serves as a platform to foster camaraderie and extend the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to the community.

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, noted that the programme also encourages a healthy lifestyle through cycling.

“TNB’s CSR efforts include providing support to those in need within the local community,” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

“TNB generates energy here, so it’s only fitting for the company to give back to the local community. Well done and congratulations to TNB,” he remarked, after flagging off the programme participants at Teluk Batik, today.

Also present were Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and TNB chief executive officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Fadillah shared that the programme, paused for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed this year, with approximately 2,000 participants from across Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Megat noted that JMFR 2024, held in conjunction with TNB’s 75th Anniversary, features a 75-kilometre route, beginning and ending at Teluk Batik Beach.

“JMFR 2024 is a meaningful event which TNB organises to engage with the local and cycling communities,” he said. “It offers a space for individuals to embrace a healthy lifestyle, while also promoting the benefits of cycling for training, sustainability, and the well-being of our nation.

Themed ‘Ride Together: Energy. Progress. Sustainability,‘ JMFR 2024 goes beyond a typical cycling event, embodying TNB’s commitment to healthy living and clean energy, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 - Health and Well-Being.

This event also bolsters the tourism sector in Manjung, featured on the Perak state tourism calendar, in support of Visit Perak Year 2024. It provides an economic boost to the local community, enhancing the hospitality and small business sectors.

Additionally, JMFR 2024 underscores TNB’s commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles through CSR initiatives, including the donation of bicycles and food baskets to schools in Manjung