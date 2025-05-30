PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair in 2025, has pledged to take decisive action against transnational job scam syndicates, placing the issue at the forefront of its regional agenda.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, in a statement on Friday said it takes the issue of job scam syndicates seriously.

The ministry expressed its sincere appreciation to the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) as well as other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and members of the media, for their continued efforts in drawing attention to the plight of Malaysians who have fallen victim to job scam syndicates across the region.

“Malaysia remains fully committed to working closely with ASEAN counterparts and all relevant stakeholders, including civil society, to strengthen preventive measures, enhance regional collaboration, and ensure protection for all victims,” added the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said it has taken concrete steps to raise the matter with fellow ASEAN Member States, including at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Langkawi in January and the 29th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit earlier this week.

At the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held in Langkawi in January, ministers reaffirmed their joint commitment to addressing transnational crimes, including people smuggling, trafficking in persons, drug trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, and the rising threat of online scams.

During the 29th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, Malaysia stressed the urgent need for decisive regional action in tackling cross-border crimes.

As a result, ASEAN ministers agreed to review the ASEAN Plan of Action to Combat Transnational Crime (2016-2025) to strengthen regional coordination and ensure that its successor documents address emerging and evolving criminal threats.

In the 46th ASEAN Summit, ASEAN leaders also expressed strong determination to intensify cooperation under the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC), with an emphasis on law enforcement collaboration to combat online scams and trafficking in persons.