Johor and Singapore discuss RTS 2 proposal linking Tuas and Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: The proposal for a second Rapid Transit System (RTS 2) linking Tuas in Singapore and Iskandar Puteri in Johor is under discussion between both governments. Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi confirmed the talks during his meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana.

The nearly hour-long discussion focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with RTS 2 highlighted as a key infrastructure project. “This meeting reflects our shared commitment to elevate Johor-Singapore cooperation strategically,“ Onn Hafiz said.

Currently, the first RTS line connecting Bukit Chagar (Johor Bahru) and Woodlands North (Singapore) is set for completion in December 2026, with operations starting in early 2027. The system will handle 10,000 passengers hourly per direction.

Onn Hafiz is on a three-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. - Bernama