Johor car wash raids detain 150 including foreign nationals

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 150 individuals, including 147 foreign nationals and three local men, were detained in a large-scale enforcement operation targeting car wash centres across Iskandar Malaysia. The suspects, aged between 21 and 57, were arrested for various offences, including immigration violations, drug-related crimes, and illegal gambling.

Johor police chief CP Datuk M. Kumar stated that the joint operation involved multiple agencies and focused on ensuring compliance with regulations. Authorities inspected 64 car wash centres, uncovering offences such as permit violations, overstaying, and lack of valid documentation. Some detainees also faced charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Kumar warned that offenders could face severe penalties, including fines of up to RM100,000, imprisonment ranging from two to five years, and whipping for certain crimes. Additional investigations were conducted into illegal water connections, unlicensed businesses, and failure to display price tags as required by law.

During the operation, authorities seized equipment and issued compounds to unlicensed premises. Kumar emphasised that the raids successfully addressed illegal activities linked to undocumented migrants and ensured stricter enforcement of business regulations.