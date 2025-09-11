Johor JBPM targets 745 flood hotspots for monsoon transition readiness

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department is intensifying preparations for the upcoming Northeast Monsoon transition expected in October by focusing on 745 identified flood hotspots across the state.

Director Siti Rohani Nadir confirmed that 15 boats have been distributed to Community Firefighters in high-risk areas to enhance emergency response capabilities.

The department has additionally received two utility vehicles, a Compact Fire Rescue Tender engine, and a smoke tent to accelerate disaster response operations.

Batu Pahat district recorded the highest number of flood hotspots with 186 locations, followed by Segamat with 103 and Muar with 87 identified areas.

Kluang registered 78 hotspots while Tangkak reported 59, Pontian 58, Kota Tinggi 56, Johor Bahru 44, Mersing 38, and Kulai completed the list with 36 locations.

Siti Rohani noted that heavy rainfall and minor flooding incidents have already occurred, making October the critical month for full preparedness implementation.

Regarding recent seismic activity in Segamat, she confirmed departmental readiness for potential earthquake response despite meteorological monitoring falling under the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The elite Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia remains on standby for immediate deployment to earthquake-affected areas when necessary.

Johor JBPM has introduced a new Key Performance Indicator specifically for earthquake response to enhance operational effectiveness during seismic events.

A series of minor earthquakes began in Segamat and Batu Pahat on August 24 with a 4.1-magnitude tremor, followed by seven aftershocks measuring between 2.5 and 3.4 magnitude through September 3. – Bernama