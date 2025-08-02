JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is the leading contributor to the country’s agricultural sector, recording a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value of RM17.21 billion or 17.1 per cent to date.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government was committed to strengthening Johor as the nation’s ‘Food Basket’ and a key player in regional and international markets.

“This initiative will be realised by increasing agro-food production and boosting the export of agricultural products to global markets.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), we will focus on research and development (R&D), particularly for pineapple, coconut, durian, banana, and papaya cultivation, to ensure continuous growth in production,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz said a meeting was held with Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup to discuss the direction of agricultural development and food security in Johor.

“We have also allocated RM18.48 million this year for various agricultural development initiatives in collaboration with key agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Department of Veterinary Services, Department of Fisheries, Johor Biotech, Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM), and FarmByte.

“The state government also extends its highest appreciation to the Federal Government for allocating over RM21 million in the 2025 Budget through KPKM to enhance efforts and programmes related to food security in Johor,“ he said.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that these ongoing efforts would not only position Johor as a major agro-food production hub but also improve farmers’ and entrepreneurs’ incomes while ensuring better food security for the people of Johor and the nation with the cooperation and support of KPKM.