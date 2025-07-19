Johor manager loses RM260k in WhatsApp investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A company manager lost RM262,669 after falling victim to a WhatsApp-based stock investment scam. The 39-year-old victim reported the fraud to Seri Alam police after realising he had been deceived.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the scam began in April when the victim saw an investment ad on WhatsApp promising quick profits. “The victim made 16 transactions into two bank accounts between April 25 and July 4, totalling RM262,669,“ he said.

The scam escalated when the victim was asked for additional payments to withdraw profits, but no returns were given. After failed attempts to recover his money, he lodged a police report.

Initial checks by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) revealed one bank account was linked to a prior investment fraud case. Investigations are ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

Mohd Sohaimi urged the public to verify investment schemes via the Securities Commission Malaysia and Semak Mule portal. “Be wary of unrealistic returns and never share banking details,“ he said.

Victims of fraud should contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 immediately to halt transactions. - Bernama