PETALING JAYA: A 15-year-old Chinese national girl was rescued by Johor police after being abducted from Singapore, found in Kuantan within 24 hours of being reported missing.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the girl’s father, a 48-year-old Chinese national, reported her disappearance yesterday after she failed to attend school on November 25, The Star reported.

“Checks found that the victim was brought into Malaysia through the Woodlands checkpoint on Sunday. Through intelligence gathering, police conducted a raid and successfully rescued the victim in Kuantan, Pahang, on Tuesday.

“We also arrested a 22-year-old Chinese national man at the same location,“ he was quoted as saying.

Police also seized several items during the operation, including mobile phones, clothes, and other equipment, to assist with investigations.

The victim will undergo a medical checkup, while the suspect is under remand for seven days until Dec 2.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, Section 48(2) of the Child Act 2001, and Section 361 of the Penal Code.

“We are still investigating the motive behind this case. The success of this operation comes from intelligence gathering and public information,“ Kumar added.

He urged the public to avoid speculation and encouraged them to provide crime-related information through the Johor police hotline at 07-2212999.