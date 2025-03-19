ISKANDAR PUTERI: The development of telecommunications infrastructure in Johor needs to be on par with the service facilities available in developed countries such as Singapore, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) State Coordination Division head Bukhari Yahya.

He said this is because the southern state of the country is currently receiving high foreign investment following various economic initiatives being undertaken by the government in the state.

“Johor is not only competing with other states in Malaysia but also with our neighbouring countries.

“If we do not implement development and infrastructure on par with what foreign investors expect, we may be left behind,” he said when speaking at the state MCMC Breaking of Fast with Johor State Stakeholders at Eco Galleria here yesterday.

Also present was Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Bukhari said Johor would also become a model state in the country, especially in terms of infrastructure development.

According to him, MCMC is committed to working with the state government and other agencies in ensuring that Johor’s ambition to become a developed state by 2030 is achieved.

“If we just want to provide services to ordinary users, we can do it tomorrow too. We need to be ready to accept the demand for higher and better quality services from investors,” he said.

Earlier, at the event, MCMC also treated about 40 members of the Malaysian Visually Impaired Organisation, Johor Branch, with various delicacies at the breaking of fast.