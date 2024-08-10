Johor weekend holiday: Federal, state agencies will collaborate to overcome issues - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Federal agencies, in collaboration with the state agencies, will implement several measures to overcome any issues that arise following the rescheduling of the weekend in Johor to Saturday and Sunday starting from Jan 1 next year.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the measures included administrative-related aspects to ensure no issues crop up in terms of services provided by federal agencies in the state.

“In terms of coordination at the federal and state levels as well as the administration, it will be handled in such a way that there are no issues regarding services, especially that by federal agencies,” he told the weekly post-Cabinet meeting media conference here today.

Fahmi, also the Unity Government spokesperson, said this when asked if the Cabinet meeting discussed the decision by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail regarding the weekend rescheduling in the state.

Yesterday, Tunku Mahkota Ismail announced that the weekend holiday rescheduling had received the consent and approval of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia after considering the views of the Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ).

On Jan 1, 2024, Johor’s weekend holiday was changed to Friday and Saturday after receiving the consent of Sultan Ibrahim.

In another development, Fahmi reminded media practitioners to be more sensitive in writing news headlines so that they match the content reported.

“This is a warning. I read on social media about the difference between headlines, (and) clickbait (but) different content. I hope our media friends can hold a discussion regarding appropriateness and suitability when it comes to choosing headlines,” he said.