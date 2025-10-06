KUALA LUMPUR: Journalists today must strike a balance between using artificial intelligence (AI) and adhering to the journalism code of ethics to ensure that news reporting remains rooted in human values and professional responsibility.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said that over-reliance on AI without ethical consideration could jeopardise the quality and authenticity of news.

“We cannot deny the value of technology. Many journalists are already using AI in their daily work. From recording audio with smartphones to auto-transcribing interviews, everything is now quick and easy.

“However, in our race to deliver news quickly, we must not overlook accuracy or human empathy. AI can certainly assist us, but the human touch in journalism remains irreplaceable.”

Nur-ul Afida said this when featured on Bernama Radio’s Temu Bual HAWANA 2025 Edition programme today in conjunction with the upcoming National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”.

Citing yesterday’s tragic bus crash in Gerik that claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Nur-ul Afida said empathetic reporting by journalists resonates deeply with the public, which is something that machine-generated news lacks.

She said if a story like that were reported entirely by a machine or AI system, the emotional depth would be missing.

“It is the job of a journalist to feel the story and tell it with full empathy, responsibility, and sensitivity.

“They can use AI to help them, not replace them. And they must always take a few minutes to ensure the tone and content of the reports are appropriate and ethical, especially when the news involves human tragedy,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Bernama’s editorial team for their swift response at the scene, praising both the journalists and editors for their ability to capture and convey the emotional weight of the event while upholding journalistic integrity.

Nur-ul Afida especially lauded Bernama’s photographers for documenting not only the aftermath of the accident, but also poignant moments, such as the sorrowful expression of Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, as he met with the victims’ grieving families.

“A photograph is not just a visual record. It tells the whole story. When I saw images of spilt food at the crash site, as a mother, it struck me deeply. Whose food was that? It’s these details that matter.

“Imagine the mothers (who cooked that food), who sent their children off, only to be told later that their children are gone forever. That kind of pain is unimaginable. I commend the photographers for their speed and sensitivity. That’s what we call the eye of a photojournalist,” she added, holding back tears.

As Malaysia’s sole news agency, Bernama provided comprehensive coverage of the fatal bus crash, which occurred early yesterday morning along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Perak, disseminating news reports, videos, and photographs from multiple angles with dedication and empathy.

HAWANA 2025 is slated for June 13 to 15, with the highlight of the celebration to take place on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Approximately 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad are expected to attend the event, which is organised by the Ministry of Communications, with Bernama as the implementing agency.