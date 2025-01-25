JPJ collects RM12.5m from special summons settlement offer

TANAH MERAH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has collected RM12.5 million in outstanding summonses following a special compound initiative offering a flat rate of RM150 since early January.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the special compound offer applies to three types of offences, namely the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS - Summons 53A), Notice of Inquiry (114), and Summons Notice (115/JPJ(P)23).

“As of Jan 23, we have collected RM12.5 million from the settlement of 83,000 summonses, and we urge the public to take advantage of this opportunity.

“This special compound offer is available only until June 30, allowing AWAS summonses to be settled at RM150 compared to the original RM300,” he said here today.

He said failure to settle outstanding summonses by July 1 would result in stricter enforcement actions, including transaction restrictions and blacklisting until the summons is cleared.

Aedy Fadly said individuals who fail to pay their outstanding summonses will be unable to renew their driving licenses and road tax until payment is made.

“We are currently in a grace period, providing an opportunity for everyone to settle their outstanding summonses under the special compound rate until June 30.

“The payment for this special compound can be made through various channels, including JPJ counters, the JPJ portal and the myJPJ app,” he said.