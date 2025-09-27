JPJ records 53% surge in driving licence renewals after BUDI95

MELAKA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recorded a 53 per cent rise in Competent Driver’s Licence (CDL) renewals nationwide following the government’s announcement of the targeted subsidy programme, BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95), on Sept 22.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that average daily CDL renewals before the announcement stood at around 17,000 transactions, but this figure surged to 26,000 per day afterwards.

“According to our records, 23,125 transactions were recorded on Sept 23, rising slightly by 0.15 per cent to 23,160 on Sept 24.

“The number then jumped sharply by 45.6 per cent to 33,714 transactions on Sept 25, through JPJ’s existing channels and strategic partners such as Pos Malaysia and MyEG,” he told reporters in Ayer Molek here today.

Elaborating further, Aedy Fadly said states that observe weekends on Fridays, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, also recorded higher numbers of licence renewal transactions on Sept 26 compared to other states, following JPJ’s initiative to open counters on public holidays.

He said the trend indicated that more licence holders were taking proactive steps to renew their licences to benefit from BUDI95, while also reflecting growing awareness of the legal requirement to hold a valid licence under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“JPJ is committed to ensuring effective operational management nationwide by continuously monitoring field requirements to maintain optimal efficiency.

“This effort is further strengthened through strategic cooperation with related agencies, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to ensure that the licence renewal process and implementation of BUDI95 run smoothly without disruption,” he said.

He added that JPJ fully supports government policies and is providing the public with ample opportunities to renew their driving licences.

“From this weekend until Oct 26, all JPJ counters handling driving licence matters and traffic summons blacklist checks, including enforcement counters, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in every state.

“This initiative aims to provide access for members of the public who may not have the MyJPJ application or a smartphone, as well as those living in areas with poor internet connectivity.

“They can visit JPJ branches, including Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) and state offices, to renew their licences if they face time constraints,” he said. - Bernama