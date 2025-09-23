JPN ready to extend MyKad counter hours for BUDI95 programme

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department is prepared to extend its counter operating hours for MyKad chip replacement if necessary to support the BUDI MADANI RON95 programme.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this measure would ensure a smooth replacement process and minimise issues when the programme begins on September 30.

“There is no limit on queue numbers for MyKad replacement,” he told reporters after inspecting the first day of the free MyKad chip replacement exercise.

Saifuddin Nasution explained that extending operating hours has always been part of the department’s standard practice during high-demand periods.

He revealed that applications for MyKad replacement due to faulty chips now average about 40,000 monthly compared to 30,000 previously.

The minister urged the public to utilise the announced period from today until October 7 to ensure their MyKad chip functions properly.

“Those who replace their faulty MyKad within this period will not be charged any fees,” he said.

He noted that replacement is necessary with the BUDI95 implementation less than a week away since a RM10 fee normally applies.

Regarding his inspection, Saifuddin Nasution expressed satisfaction with the smooth process at the department’s headquarters.

“Within 30 minutes, I managed to interact with people from Putrajaya, Semenyih, Kajang, Salak Tinggi, Bandar Putera and Subang,” he said.

He observed that many people chose the headquarters because services can be completed within a single day.

A retiree from Cyberjaya, Cairul Nadzim Mohd Yusof, said he visited the department to replace his MyKad and update his address.

“So far, the waiting time is acceptable, but I hope it can be further improved,” he said.

Another applicant, Mohd Ibnur Farik Md Nordin, travelled from Segamat, Johor to replace his faulty MyKad.

“I found out my chip was damaged when I tried to redeem the SARA aid,” he explained.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that RON95 petrol would be reduced to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 under the targeted subsidy programme. – Bernama